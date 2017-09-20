Lettre ouverte à Madame Theresa May, Première Ministre du Royaume Uni, à propos de Paulin Makaya

Madame la Première Ministre,

Au nom des membres de Unis Pour le Congo (UPC) et en ma qualité de membre fondateur ainsi que l’un des responsables de ce parti au Royaume Uni, je me permets de vous adresser cette lettre pour vous informer de la préoccupante situation du président de l’UPC et opposant politique Paulin Makaya qui purge une peine de prison depuis le 23 novembre 2015, date de son arrestation au Congo-Brazzaville.

Paulin Makaya est un sujet de la reine d’Angleterre jouissant de la double nationalité congolo-britanique. Après avoir vécu longtemps en exil au Royaume Uni, il est rentré au Congo-Brazzaville pour des activités politiques. Mais sa famille réside toujours à Londres. Suite à la contestation d’un référendum impopulaire et anticonstitutionnel prévu par le pouvoir en place, visant le changement de la constitution, et ayant organisé une marche pacifique de prostestation le 20 octobre 2015, Paulin Makaya s’est attiré les foudres du pouvoir dictatorial, tyrannique et oppressif incarné par le général Denis Sassou Nguesso. Depuis lors il a été arrêté, jugé et condammné injustement; au mépris de la procédure judiciaire et surtout pour un tissu de mensonges comme chef d’accusation.

Non content de l’avoir embastillé arbitrairement pour une peine de deux ans de prison, qui actuellement tend vers sa fin, le pouvoir manifeste des vélléités maléfiques sinon macabres d’éliminer physiquement Paulin Makaya, au motif farfelu qu’il aurait accumulé des armes de guerre en prison et se préparerait à renverser le pouvoir par un coup d’Etat. A cet effet, Paulin Makaya a été l’objet de plusieurs tentatives d’enlèvement et d’assassinat en prison. La dernière en date est celle de ce jeudi 14 septembre 2017, au cours de laquelle il y a eu un déploiement, très tôt le matin aux environs de 4h00, à la maison d’arrêt, des dizaines des troupes d’hommes armés des fusils d’assauts et des blindés.

Il y a cependant lieu de signaler que nous, membres de l’UPC, déplorons cet inquiétant acharnement sinon cette constante persécution sur la personne de Paulin Makaya et surtout craignons beaucoup, et à raison, pour la vie, compte tenu de la nature criminogène du pouvoir Brazzaville. En effet, Celui-ci pratique le terrorisme d’Etat, ne menageant guère des citoyens innocents encore moins des opposants politiques. Il convient aussi de préciser que nous avons affaire à l’une des dictatures les plus féroces au monde. Aussi nous présumons que, présentant l’imminente libération de Paulin Makaya, le pouvoir aurait planifié son assassinat pur et simple, plutôt que de le voir recouvrer sa liberté.

Madame la Première Ministre, au regard du danger avéré qui plane sur la vie de Paulin Makaya, je vous prie d’être attentive à cette préoccupation, d’user de votre pouvoir et surtout d’exiger des autorités du Congo-Brazzaville le respect des droits de ce sujet de la reine d’Angleterre et la protection de sa vie.

Dans l’espoir d’une ultime action de votre part, veuillez agréer, Madame la Première Ministre, l’expression de ma plus haute considération.

René MAVOUNGOU PAMBOU

Version anglaise :

Open Letter to the Prime Minister of United Kingdom, the Rt Hon Theresa May MP, about Paulin Makaya

Dear Prime Minister,

On behalf of the members of the Unis Pour le Congo (UPC) and as a founding member and one of the leaders of this party in the United Kingdom, I would like to send you this letter to inform you of the President’s worrying situation of the UPC and political opponent Paulin Makaya who has been serving a prison sentence since 23 November 2015, when he was arrested in Congo-Brazzaville.

Paulin Makaya is a subject of the Queen of England enjoying dual Congolo-British nationality. After living for a long time in exile in the United Kingdom, he returned to Congo-Brazzaville for political activities. But his family still lives in London. Following an unpopular and unconstitutional referendum by the current regime, aimed at changing the constitution, and having organized a peaceful protest march on 20 October 2015, Paulin Makaya drew the wrath of the dictatorial, tyrannical and oppressive power incarnated by General Denis Sassou Nguesso. Since then he has been arrested, tried, and condemned unjustly; in defiance of the judicial procedure and above all for a web of lies as a charge. Not content with having arbitrarily incarcerated him for a two-year jail sentence, which is now drawing to a close, the regime manifests the macabre intention to physically eliminate Paulin Makaya, on the wacky grounds that he would have accumulated weapons of war in prison and would prepare to overthrow power by a coup d’Etat. To this end, Paulin Makaya has been the object of several attempts to kidnap and assassinate in prison. The latest one is that of Thursday, September 14, 2017, during which there was a deployment, early in the morning around 4:00 am, at the prison, dozens of troops of men armed with rifles assault weapons and armoured vehicles.

It should be noted, however, that we members of the UPC deplore this disquieting fury or persistent persecution on the person of Paulin Makaya and, above all, fear very much for his life, given the criminogenic nature of the Brazzaville regime. Indeed, the latter practices state terrorism, usually menacing innocent citizens even less political opponents. It should also be pointed out that we are dealing with one of the most ferocious dictatorships in the world. So we presume that, with the imminent liberation of Paulin Makaya, the regime would have planned his assassination pure and simple, rather than seeing him regain his freedom.

Madam Prime Minister, in view of the apparent danger to Paulin Makaya’s life, I ask you to be attentive to this concern, to use your power and, above all, to demand from the authorities of Congo-Brazzaville respect for rights of this subject of the Queen of England and the protection of her life.

This is our deep concern and we look forward to the further action or engagement with you on this matter.

Yours sincerely,

René MAVOUNGOU PAMBOU

Diffusé le 20 septembre 2017, par www.congo-liberty.com

Share this: Imprimer

Facebook

Twitter

