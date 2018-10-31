La SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission) et l’U.S. Department of Justice avaient-ils fait reculer TOTAL et ENI au Congo ?

40 ans de contrats opaques et défavorables pour le Congo B.

Au royaume des aveugles les borgnes sont rois. Au royaume de la médiocratie, imposée depuis 1979 par Denis Sassou Nguesso, les crimes économiques qui y ont été commis, avec ses partenaires, n’avaient pas même l’excuse de la malvoyance. Actuellement, avec un baril qui a récemment dépassé les 85 USD et une production congolaise qui flirte avec les 500.000 barils/jour, cela relève d’une volonté délibérée de piller plus que faire des profits de la part des donneurs d’ordre et de leurs complices !

Force est de constater que depuis le début des années 80, le centre de décision, notoirement incompétent et mal formé, n’a pas beaucoup changé ; et si une évolution a pu survenir, elle n’a agi qu’en faveur d’une médiocratie totalement orientée vers la corruption et la prédation. Le terrain de jeu favori : le Pétrole ! Au Congo, il a toujours été dit qu’il comptait parmi les plus chers à produire. Longtemps également, au temps d’ELF, une décote non-justifiée de 5 dollars par baril de Brent était infligée à la production locale alors que son cours officiel n’excédait pas les 20 dollars.

Le mode de gestion de la ressource pétrolière du Congo est une exception dans laquelle se retrouvent toutes les dérives, les plus improbables et les plus criminelles, renforcées par une implacable dictature ; les récentes révélations transalpines, sur le curieux partenariat de l’épouse du patron d’ENI avec la fille du dictateur congolais et de son trésorier présumé, en sont un bel exemple. Aiguillonnés par de précieux lanceurs d’alerte, toujours les mêmes, policiers et juges de différents pays sont sérieusement aux trousses de l’association de malfaiteurs qui s’est hissée à la tête du Congo.

C’est ainsi que peu de temps après la signature du renouvellement, au profit de TOTAL E&P (et de l’associé ENI Congo) des champs pétroliers Tchendo, Tchibouela, Tchibeli, une dénonciation en bonne et due forme parvenait, dernier trimestre 2015, sur les bureaux des enquêteurs de la très vigilante S.E.C. (Securities and Exchange Commission) le gendarme de Wall Street et à Washington auprès du service des fraudes de la division criminelle du Ministère de la Justice (U.S. Department of Justice). Selon un avocat américain assez bien informé de ce genre d’affaires, il est possible de croire que le retrait de TOTAL et d’ENI de l’association, dans l’exploitation de ces champs, s’est effectué sous la pression de l’un ou de l’autre des destinataires de la dénonciation. Et peut-être même des deux !

Petit rappel historique

En 2015, TOTAL avait durement bataillé pour obtenir le renouvellement de ses permis Grands Fonds du Secteur Sud, qui venaient après 30 années d’exploitation à leur terme. La SNPC pouvait bénéficier alors de la totalité des gisements et de la propriété de tous les équipements de production en place. Il n’y avait plus qu’à ouvrir les robinets pour que le Congo, le plus légalement du monde, en tire tous les bénéfices. Hélas, comme l’on pouvait s’y attendre, le vainqueur de la guerre de 1997 n’allait tout de même pas éjecter ceux qui (successeurs d’ELF) l’avaient remis sur le trône au prix de 400.000 morts comme nous le savons maintenant.

Le 14 juillet 2015 à Brazzaville, se tint alors « la signature des accords sur le renouvellement des trois licences du Secteur Sud : Tchibouela, Tchendo et Tchibeli-Litanzi. Ces champs situés en offshore peu profond au sud de la zone dite Pointe Noire Grands Fonds (PNGF) représentent actuellement une production de l’ordre de 20 kbbl/j. Les signataires étaient le Ministre des Hydrocarbures et les représentants du nouveau Groupe Contracteur : Total EP Congo opérateur (39%), ENI Congo (21%), SNPC (15%) AOGC (10%), PETRO CONGO (5%) et Kontinent Congo (10%) …. Les trois licences qui arrivaient à échéance ont été renouvelées pour 20 ans et les conditions fiscales ont également été renégociées afin d’assurer un équilibre économique satisfaisant entre la République du Congo et le Groupe Contracteur.

Tout semblait aller pour le mieux dans le meilleur des mondes, rappelons-le : « conditions fiscales renégociées afin d’assurer un équilibre économique satisfaisant entre la République du Congo et le Groupe Contracteur (donc pour 25% les pillards du pouvoir) » ; à la signature le prix du baril de Brent était alors 46,28 $.

Patatras ! TOTAL, du jamais vu, malgré des prévisions éclairées de Patrick Pouyanné concernant l’inéluctable augmentation du prix du baril (Londres 11 février 2016), décida de rendre le tablier ! Et la poule aux œufs d’or noir avec !

C’est Jeune Afrique, la voix de Sassou Nguesso à l’international qui lâcha la nouvelle le 27 juin 2016 : « Avec un cours du baril autour de 50 dollars (environ 44 euros), nous n’avons pas réussi à trouver un modèle économique pour ce projet de taille modeste, qui produit environ 12 500 barils par jour pour 15 à 20 millions de dollars d’investissements chaque année… ». Production qui, par magie noire sûrement, avait dégringolé toujours d’après Monsieur Guy Maurice de 20.000 à 12.500 barils/jour.

Et quand « ça veut pas, ça veut pas ! » au 02 janvier 2017, comme cela a déjà été écrit plus haut, le baril atteignait 57,72 $ et le 02 janvier 2018 le baril valait 63,67 $.(L’augmentation du prix du baril entre la signature et l’abandon du permis au 2 janvier 2017, –soit 11 dollars par baril– correspond à un supplément de recettes de 80 millions de dollars par an )

Recul de TOTAL et d’ENI et PERENCO plus que jamais dans le cambouis

Curieusement, l’information mise en ligne par Jeune Afrique n’a pas figuré dans les communiqués de presse sur le site de Total.com. Curieux, mais rien d’étonnant : il est dangereux de tenter de faire avaler des contre-vérités à ses actionnaires ! Depuis l’annonce de l’association infâme avec des sociétés venues de nulle part, telle Kontinent LLC ou Petro Congo, des voix n’avaient pas manqué de s’élever et des articles assez virulents publiés notamment sur Congo-Liberty ; même le Times de Londres, aiguillonné par les mêmes lanceurs d’alerte, avait mené une enquête approfondie qui fut publiée le 1er septembre 2015. AOGC de Denis Gokana, l’ex-patron de la SNPC, y était visé particulièrement tout comme Claudio Descalzi avec ENI.

D’autres tribunes assassines furent publiées dans la foulée et certains spécialistes congolais du pétrole s’adressèrent directement à TOTAL. Il y aurait eu matière à de sérieuses poursuites en cas de fausses affirmations ; mais il n’y en eut pas !

A la même époque, comme cela a été affirmé en introduction, la SEC, le gendarme de la bourse de New-York, ainsi que le Department of Justice à Washington étaient alertés d’une manière parfaitement détaillée du contrat signé le 14 juillet 2015 par TOTAL et par ENI ; les deux compagnies étant cotées à Wall Street.

Cette dénonciation auprès de la SEC, à lire ci-dessous, semble bien avoir atteint l’objectif du déclenchement d’une enquête, au moins préliminaire. En effet, dans la première association du 14 juillet 2015, ENI figurait bien au capital pour 21% en sleeping partner. La compagnie italienne pouvait très bien y demeurer, comme elle l’est encore dans des permis reconduits dans des conditions similaires notamment :

Loango II (Kontinent 5%)

Kitina II (AOGC 10%)

Djambala II (AOGC 10%)

Foukanda II (AOGC 8%)

Mwafi II (AOGC 8%)

Pourtant, ENI rendit (ou vendit) ses parts dont 20% allèrent au Norvégien HEMLA. Le « Gendarme de Wall Street » a sans doute adressé une mise en garde aux pétroliers français et italien, lesquels auraient alors peut-être répondu « qu’ils avaient fait l’objet d’un chantage ». En se retirant des permis, une amende, ou des poursuites, auraient-elles été évitées ? Il est raisonnablement possible de le penser.

Néanmoins, en taisant les véritables raisons de leur départ de l’association, pour permettre l’arrivée d’un nouvel associé et en participant à une mascarade de transfert, sans appel d’offre , du bénéfice du contrat du 14 juillet à PERENCO, les compagnies TOTAL et ENI ont réalisé une opération de blanchiment des intérêts de l’exploitation des licences du Secteur Sud qui a permis l’arrivée du Norvégien HEMLA. Bien entendu avec la complicité expresse de PERENCO qui comme toujours met les mains dans le cambouis, indifférent aux potentielles pressions de la SEC de New York puisque sa structure est à 100% privée. Ce qui n’exonère pas cette dernière de se soumettre aux principes directeurs de l’OCDE sur la conduite des sociétés multinationales ainsi qu’au Pacte Mondial de l’Organisation des Nations Unies, dont le 10ème principe invite les entreprises à agir contre la corruption sous toutes ses formes.

Après le refus de TOTAL (avec lequel d’excellentes relations existent) et d’ENI (sous les pressions éventuelles de la SEC ou de l’US Department of Justice), PERENCO en acceptant de s’associer avec des structures, qui sans aucun doute possible appartiennent à des « Personnes Politiquement Exposées » apparaît par euphémisme et pour le moins comme « un partenaire facilitateur » de pillages qui s’opèrent au Congo au travers de Petro Congo, Kontinent et AOGC.

Denis Sassou Nguesso, réconforté et renforcé par la récente rencontre d’Erevan avec Emmanuel Macron, se sent comme porté par un petit nuage d’impunité Totalement renouvelée. Mais à côté de cette diplomatie de palais, la justice fait son œuvre que rien n’arrêtera ! Quitte à griller plus rapidement encore les fusibles complices, du dictateur congolais, aussi puissants et riches qu’ils se sentent ou qu’ils soient !

Rigobert OSSEBI

Ci-dessous le fac-similé de l’alerte en question :

SEC Headquarters Office of Inspector General Securities and Exchange Commission 100 F Street, NE Washington, DC 20549-2736

Attention: The Office of the Inspector General

Email:oig@sec.gov

Fax: (202) 772 9265

U.S. Department of Justice Criminal Division Fraud Section ATTN: FCPA Coordinator Bond Building, 4th Floor 10th and Constitution Ave. NW Washington, DC 20530-0001

Email:FCPA.Fraud@usdoj.gov

Fax: (202) 5147021

Subject: ENI (ENI-NYSE) and Total (TOT-NYSE) potential murky and corrupt dealings in Congo-Brazzaville should be investigated

Dear Sir/Madam,

The Republic of Congo also known as Congo-Brazzaville, not to be mistaken with its bigger neighbor, the Democratic Republic of Congo or DRC (formerly Zaire), is a small oil-rich country of 4 million inhabitants. Despite its oil-derived wealth, the country ranks among the poorest on the UN human development scale and 152nd on Transparency International’s world corruption index. The country is run by a deeply corrupt clan around President Denis Sassou Nguesso that is ransacking its oil and gas revenues and resources. The depth of this corruption and squandering of state funds was recently underscored by the disclosure by ABC News of an offer that was made to President Bill Clinton to attend the Forbes Africa Forum in Brazzaville in 2012 and deliver a speech at a cost of $650,000. As a result of mismanagement, corruption and embezzlement, over 60% of its population lives below the poverty line and the country has failed to provide all basic necessities to its citizen, including potable water, power, healthcare and decent housing to cite but a few.

Under these circumstances, the country needs every revenue stream it can get to its national treasury in order to help alleviate the needs and sufferings of the people of the Republic of Congo. This brings us to the two most recent contracts signed both by ENI Congo in 2014 and Total E&P Congo in 2015. I’m of the opinion that the Congolese authorities have been running a racketeer influenced corrupt scheme whereby, private companies, the beneficial owners of which are high ranking officials and individuals directly connected to President Sassou Nguesso, his family and immediate advisors, have been carving out interests in lucrative oilfields due for renewal alongside ENI and Total in exchange for these renewals and better fiscal terms. Because the ultimate and beneficial owners of these private companies are Politically Exposed Peoples (PEP’s), these revolving contracts are therefore in breach of the provisions of the RICO laws in the US and the provisions of the FCPA. Both ENI and Total are US NYSE listed companies who raise money from American institutions and the size of potential fraud involving these private Congolese companies may reach over $1 billion. Please find the facts below:

1. ENI Congo’s Loango II and Zatchi II Renewal and AOGC’s acquisition of an average 9% Stake in Kitina-Djambala-Foukanda-Mwafi Fields :

AOGC (Africa Oil and Gas Corp) is a Congolese company whose final beneficial owner is Mr. Denis Auguste Marie GOKANA and this company was denounced as a “sham” company controlled by Mr Gokana in a London High Court judgment in 2005 in a case opposing the Republic of Congo and the Kensington Hedge Fund. Mr. GOKANA is both Chairman of the National Oil Company of Congo (SNPC) and special advisor of the President of Congo on oil matters and therein lays clear evidence of conflict of interest and corrupt practices, regardless of the way he structures his companies to hide his direct ownership. In 2014, the exploitation licenses covering the ENI-Congo operated Loango and Zatchi fields run to the end of its term after 30 years of production. A normal practice in a corruption-free oil country was to pass these assets and their revenues under the control of the Congo state. After 30 years of production the contractor group including ENI Congo and Total E&P Congo is deemed to have recovered all its investments and made hefty profits. Instead through closed doors negotiations the government of President Sassou Nguesso chose to renew these licenses back to ENI and Total for another 20 years under undisclosed terms.

Concomitant with the renewal of the Loango and Zatchi licenses, those covering the Kitina, Djambala, Mwafi and Foukanda fields were also renewed. A cabinet meeting held on April 24th, 2014 agreed to issue a decree that will allow AOGC to take up interests in ENI Congo operated fields mainly Kitina (10%), Djambala (10%), Mwafi (8%), Foukanda (8%). This transaction was denounced by advocacy group Global Witness and reported by The Times newspaper in April 2015, describing how AOGC had become a partner of Eni, the huge oil producer that is 30% owned by the Italian state. The fact is that ENI decided to go ahead with a transaction involving PEP’s to the detriment of provisions regarding corrupt practices laid down by the OECD, the European Union, and its own Code of Ethics and in probable breach of US Federal law concerning Foreign Corrupt Practices abroad. Besides, the monetary implications of the transaction are huge. The fields involved here, Kitina, Djambala, Foukanda and Mwafi produce together an estimated 20,000 barrels per day. This means that Mr. Gokana and AOGC are now entitled under undisclosed terms to a gross production of 1,800 barrels per day of oil or annual gross revenues of $30 million. ENI have reportedly indicated to Italian news media that they had paid a $22 million signing bonus, if AOGC paid its prorata share of this bonus; this means that they would have paid $1.9 million to acquire assets bringing in gross revenues of $30 million a year in other words a corrupt sweet heart deal. Under normal circumstances, these interests should have accrued to SNPC the national oil company in order to benefit the people of Congo, not cronies of the President.

xxxxxxxxxdeep held conviction xxxxxxxxxxxoil & gas experience including the negotiation of oil and gas contracts, that this particular transaction is corrupt and needs to be investigated for potential breaches to SEC Rules and FCPA provisions. I suspect that ENI Congo and the Congolese authorities worked in cohort and colluded to allow the renewal of the Loango and Zatchi fields back to ENI in exchange for AOGC’s entry into the lucrative oilfields of Kitina, Djambala, Foukanda and Mwafi, a corrupt deal to the detriment of the people of Congo. Both the SEC and DOJ need to press ENI Congo to disclose information regarding this transaction and mainly:

– True identity and beneficial owners of AOGC;

– The value and transactional fees related to the renewal of the Loango and Zatchi fields paid to the Congo treasury by ENI and partners;

– The value and transactional fees related to the renewal of the Kitina, Djambala, Mwafi and Foukanda fields paid to the Congo treasury by ENI and partners;

– The value and fees paid by AOGC, to acquire interest in the Kitina (10%), Djambala (10%), Mwafi (8%) and Foukanda (8%) fields, based on market value of associated oil reserves and production estimated at 1,800 barrels per day of oil;

– Summary of due diligence KYC (Know your Customer) investigations conducted by ENI’s legal department to ascertain conflict-free status in the ultimate ownership of AOGC.

2. TOTAL E&P Congo’s Tchendo, Tchibouela, Tchibeli-Litanzi Renewal and AOGC, Kontinent Congo and Petro Congo’s acquisition of a 25% Stake in Tchendo, Tchibouela, Tchibeli-Litanzi Fields :

AOGC (Africa Oil and Gas Corp) is a Congolese company whose final beneficial owner is Mr. Denis Auguste Marie GOKANA and this company was denounced as a “sham” company controlled by Mr Gokana in a London High Court judgment in 2005 in a case opposing the Republic of Congo and Kensington Hedge Fund. Mr. GOKANA is both Chairman of the National Oil Company of Congo (SNPC) and special advisor of the President of Congo on oil matters and therein lays clear evidence of conflict of interest and corrupt practices, regardless of the way he structures his companies to hide his direct ownership. According to The Times newspaper story published on September 1st 2015, please follow the link below on the article http://www.thetimes.co.uk/tto/business/industries/naturalresources/article4543459.ece), Kontinent Congo is a subsidiary of a little known US Company Kontinent LLC (http://www.kontinentllc.com/about-us.html) run by Mr. Yaya MOUSSA. Mr. MOUSSA a Cameroonian is a former IMF executive at the Brazzaville office who had become a close friend of the President’s son and may be using Kontinent LLC to cover the unlawful affairs of the Congo authorities. Petro Congo is a company allegedly related to Mr. Christel Sassou Nguesso, the son of the Congo President, a deputy director general in charge of downstream and oil trading activities of SNPC, the national oil company. Mr. Christel Sassou Nguesso was cited in the Kensington case as one going on shopping sprees using credit cards linked to government funds.

On July 14th 2015, Total E&P Congo announced the signing of a Heads of Agreement with three Congolese companies related to the renewal of the Tchendo II, Tchibouela II, Tchibeli-Litanzi II exploitation licenses covering the Total E&P Congo operated Tchendo, Tchibouela and Tchibeli-Litanzi fields offshore Congo. Under the terms of the Protocol Agreement, these companies handpicked by President Sassou Nguesso, without any public tender or call for bids, will hold a generous 25% interest in the production area split as AOGC (10%), Kontinent Congo (10%) and Petro Congo (5%). Again the main fields Tchendo and Tchibouela had run to the end of their term after 30 years of production. Normal practices in a corruption-free oil country would have been to pass these assets and their revenues under the control of the Congo state and mainly its national oil company, SNPC. After 30 years of production the contractor group including Total and ENI Congo are deemed to have recovered all their investments and made hefty profits. Instead through closed doors negotiations the government of President Sassou Nguesso has chosen to renew the license called Secteur Sud (South Sector) back to Total for another 20 years under improved fiscal terms.

Concomitant with the renewal of Tchendo II, Tchibouela II, Tchibeli-Litanzi II license, the Congo authorities and Total have agreed to assign a total of 25% interest to AOGC (10%), Kontinent Congo (10%) and Petro Congo (5%). The fact again is that Total as operator decided to go ahead with a transaction involving PEP’s to the detriment of provisions regarding corrupt practices laid down by the OECD, the European Union, and its own Code of Ethics and in breach of US Federal law concerning Foreign Corrupt Practices abroad. Like the previous contract above, the monetary implications of this transaction are huge, the main fields involved here, Tchibouela and Tchendo have close to 4 billion barrels of oil resources and had recovered over 400 million barrels of oil by 2015. Potential remaining reserves at Tchibouela and Tchendo alone stand at 345 million barrels thereby giving these companies 86 million barrels of oil reserves with the stroke of a pen. Current production in the area is estimated at about 25,000 barrels/day which gives AOGC, Kontinent Congo and Petro Congo a whopping 6,250 barrels/day production or a gross annual revenue of $102 million at a $45/bbl oil price. The gross value of their aggregate 86 million barrels of reserves is $3.8 billion at a $45/bbl oil price. Total have indicated according to The Times report that “Among the steps taken were efforts to identify the ultimately beneficial owners of each Congolese company. Through these efforts, Total has gained comfort that it could proceed with the relationship as structured in these circumstances.” The key to this statement by Total is their admission to the effect that the relationship with these little known companies will go ahead ‘’as structured under the circumstances’’ . The fact is that these companies are purposely structured on the surface for legal and ethical purposes in a way that will not readily show whom the ultimate beneficial owners are, only a deep investigation by following the money trail through the banking system will confirm the exact beneficial owners of these companies. The current structure of these companies only shows nominee front men and directors and Total surely knows that the ultimate beneficial owners of these companies have to either be in a position of authority or connected thereof in order to pull a $4 billion transaction without any call for bids. Again under normal circumstances, these interests should have accrued to SNPC the national oil company in order to benefit the people of Congo, not cronies of the President or himself. It is my deep held conviction and based on my oil & gas experience including the negotiation of oil and gas contracts, that this particular transaction is corrupt and needs to be investigated for potential breaches to SEC Rules and FCPA provisions. I suspect that Total E&P Congo and the Congolese authorities worked in cohort and colluded to allow the renewal of the Tchendo, Tchibouela and Tchibeli-Litanzi oilfields back to Total in exchange for AOGC, Kontinent Congo and Petro Congo’s entry into the lucrative oilfields with an aggregate 25% stake, a corrupt deal to the detriment of the people of Congo. The Congolese authorities have tried to use the cover of the New Local content law and New Hydrocarbons Law to justify this uncalled transaction. Both the SEC and DOJ need to press Total E&P Congo to disclose information regarding this transaction and mainly :

– True identity and beneficial owners of AOGC, Kontinent Congo and Petro Congo;

– The value and transactional fees related to the renewal of the Tchendo II, Tchibouela II, Tchibeli-Litanzi II fields paid to the Congo treasury by Total;

– The value and fees paid by AOGC (10%), Kontinent Congo (10%) and Petro Congo (5%) to acquire their respective interests in the Tchendo, Tchibouela and Tchibeli-Litanzi fields, based on market value of associated oil reserves of 86 million barrels and production estimated at 6,250 barrels per day;

– Summary of due diligence KYC (Know your Customer) investigations conducted by Total’s legal department to ascertain conflict-free status in the ultimate ownership of AOGC, Kontinent Congo, Petro Congo.

There appear to be a clear pattern, whereby Congolese authorities and international oil companies, in this instance, ENI Congo and Total Congo have colluded in a way that has allowed these international oil companies to regain access to lucrative oil contracts that under normal circumstances should have accrued to the Congo state and its national oil company. In exchange for allowing these international operators to proceed with their continued exploitation of these oil contracts, they have accepted to allow companies controlled by the Congolese President, his family or his close aides and advisors to take up considerable interests in these lucrative producing oilfields at deeply discounted fees and bonuses that do not reflect the true value of these assets. These transactions will net a company such as AOGC truly owned by Mr. Gokana a gross production of 4,300 barrels/day or annual gross revenues of $70 million at $45/bbl. The fact that this scheme is being repeated and is allowed to continue, means that there is a prospect of a Racketeer Influenced Corrupt Organization in Congo being run like a mob and requesting a stake in every oilfield contract that is due for renewal from oil operators at a fraction of the real value of these assets. It is a corrupt scheme and enterprise that should be stopped.

I therefore request that both the SEC and DOJ urgently look into these matters that do affect the lives of the people of the Republic of Congo.

